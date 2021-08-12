Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sureserve Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sureserve : Everwarm to work with Cloch Housing Association

08/12/2021 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

01 Dec 2016

Cloch Housing Association has begun work on a £1 million project to upgrade 36 flats in Aberfoyle Road Greenock in conjunction with Everwarm.

The refurbishment of the three blocks of flats mainly involves insulation improvements, including the rendering and re-roofing of the blocks and enhancements of the overall appearance of the buildings including close painting and new bin storage areas and improved drying greens, as well as external doors and ramps. The contract architect/design team is ECD Architects.

The work is due to be completed in May 2017.

The work will see a significant improvement in the insulation to the buildings and it is anticipated that tenant's heating bills will come down as a result of these improvement works, as well as ensuring that these homes will comply with energy efficiency targets set by the Government.

An open evening was held recently for the tenants at the beginning of the contract and a private Facebook site has been set up to allow tenants and staff to keep in touch.

Paul McColgan, property services manager at Cloch Housing Association, said: 'It is great that we can finally start on site with this major external refurbishment. We appreciate that these works will cause some minor inconvenience, however we are confident that the work will give tenants significant benefits and we also wish to thank the tenants who have been decanted during the works for their patience and cooperation.'

Kenny Saunders, commercial director of Everwarm, added: 'Everwarm are delighted to be working with Cloch Housing Association, and using our experience and expertise to help revitalise their three blocks of flats at Aberfoyle Road in Greenock.

'The flats are in a relatively exposed location, and are difficult to heat. The energy efficiency measures that we are undertaking will ensure that the residents will have a warm comfortable home in the years ahead. We look forward to partnering Cloch HA to make this project a huge success.'



Back to all press releases

Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SURESERVE GROUP PLC
04:51aSURESERVE : K&T Heating help client achieve 100% compliance
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : awarded a £39m metering contract with Scottish Power
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : Everwarm to work with Cloch Housing Association
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : Funding for electric charging points available for businesses in Sco..
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : Sure Maintenance wins Gas Safety Award
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : acquires Precision Lifts
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : acquires Aaron Heating Services
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : Sure Maintenance highly commended
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : acquires Sure Maintenance
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : £224 million energy efficiency drive for Scottish Homes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 235 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2021 8,10 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 4,26 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 153 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sureserve Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 96,00 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Smith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nicholas Paul David Winks Non-Executive Chairman
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Zissman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURESERVE GROUP PLC0.00%213
CINTAS CORPORATION10.37%40 243
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.36%24 687
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.56%15 031
EDENRED SE5.73%14 287
LG CORP.-1.34%13 072