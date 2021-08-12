Sureserve : Everwarm to work with Cloch Housing Association

01 Dec 2016

Cloch Housing Association has begun work on a £1 million project to upgrade 36 flats in Aberfoyle Road Greenock in conjunction with Everwarm.

The refurbishment of the three blocks of flats mainly involves insulation improvements, including the rendering and re-roofing of the blocks and enhancements of the overall appearance of the buildings including close painting and new bin storage areas and improved drying greens, as well as external doors and ramps. The contract architect/design team is ECD Architects.

The work is due to be completed in May 2017.

The work will see a significant improvement in the insulation to the buildings and it is anticipated that tenant's heating bills will come down as a result of these improvement works, as well as ensuring that these homes will comply with energy efficiency targets set by the Government.

An open evening was held recently for the tenants at the beginning of the contract and a private Facebook site has been set up to allow tenants and staff to keep in touch.

Paul McColgan, property services manager at Cloch Housing Association, said: 'It is great that we can finally start on site with this major external refurbishment. We appreciate that these works will cause some minor inconvenience, however we are confident that the work will give tenants significant benefits and we also wish to thank the tenants who have been decanted during the works for their patience and cooperation.'

Kenny Saunders, commercial director of Everwarm, added: 'Everwarm are delighted to be working with Cloch Housing Association, and using our experience and expertise to help revitalise their three blocks of flats at Aberfoyle Road in Greenock.

'The flats are in a relatively exposed location, and are difficult to heat. The energy efficiency measures that we are undertaking will ensure that the residents will have a warm comfortable home in the years ahead. We look forward to partnering Cloch HA to make this project a huge success.'