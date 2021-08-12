Sureserve : Everwarm wins Insulation and Building Fabric Installer of the Year 2015

31 Mar 2015

Everwarm has been announced Insulation and Building Fabric Installer of the Year 2015 at the Scottish regional Green Deal and ECO Awards. The nomination was based on a large external wall insulation project within Greenock, where over 300 non-traditional, solid wall homes were insulated and their external fabric improved. The area had been identified as one in particular risk of fuel poverty.

The project included mixed tenure properties, and Everwarm was able to combine and maximise a number of funding streams to allow all residents to participate in the improvement programme regardless of tenure. We were accompanied on the day by Wise Group who are acting as the clients' managing agent, and River Clyde Homes, who owned many of the properties which benefitted from the works. Inverclyde Council were key to the success of the project but were unable to attend on the day.

The collaborative approach between all project stakeholders ensured a successful improvement project and demonstrated Everwarm's ability to deliver such transformational schemes.