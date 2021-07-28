Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sureserve Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/28 11:35:07 am
83 GBX   +3.11%
12:24pSURESERVE : Group awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award
PU
07/08SURESERVE : 8-year contract worth £36 million for PA Housing
PU
06/18SURESERVE : Sustainable investment for Providor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sureserve : Group awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award

07/28/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Jul 2021

The Sureserve Group are proud to have been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award, the next stage in our ongoing commitment to recognising the great variety of qualities that the Armed Forces community bring to our workplace.

We have supported over 50 ex-service men and women across the Group, bringing valuable experience and skills to the Group's business needs, and we look forward to the continued mutual benefits available for both the ex-service community and the future of our organisation.

Peter Smith, Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at the Sureserve Group said 'We're incredibly proud to have been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award. It is a significant achievement in the ongoing development of our businesses and teams, and to our commitment to identify and support talented and experienced individuals into the Group from the communities we work within across the UK. Ex-service men and women offer a wide-range of skills, experiences and behaviours that are assets to a business such as ours, and we continue to develop and expand the opportunities available to those looking for a challenging and rewarding career with the Sureserve Group.'

Minister of Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty MP said of the Silver Award 'I would like to thanks all the organisations who have proven their support for the Defence community during such unprecedented and challenging times.

The vast range of those recognised this year demonstrates how employing the Armed Forces community makes a truly positive and beneficial impact for all employers, regardless of size, sector or location.'

Back to all press releases

Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SURESERVE GROUP PLC
12:24pSURESERVE : Group awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award
PU
07/08SURESERVE : 8-year contract worth £36 million for PA Housing
PU
06/18SURESERVE : Sustainable investment for Providor
PU
06/17SURESERVE : Group takes delivery of new zero emissions vehicles
PU
05/26SURESERVE : Appoints New Chairman
MT
05/26Sureserve Appoints Nick Winks Will as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of t..
CI
05/18Sureserve to Seek Acquisitions
CI
05/18Sureserve Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/08SURESERVE : Group investment in zero emissions vehicles
PU
03/18SURESERVE : Executive Chairman Steps Down; Shares Down 6%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 240 M 334 M 334 M
Net income 2021 8,10 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 4,26 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 129 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sureserve Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 80,50 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Smith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nicholas Paul David Winks Non-Executive Chairman
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Derek Zissman Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURESERVE GROUP PLC29.69%178
CINTAS CORPORATION10.02%40 465
TELEPERFORMANCE SE30.41%24 714
EDENRED SE5.58%14 504
BUREAU VERITAS SA26.79%14 433
LG CORP.0.54%13 321