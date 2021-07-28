Sureserve : Group awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award

28 Jul 2021

The Sureserve Group are proud to have been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award, the next stage in our ongoing commitment to recognising the great variety of qualities that the Armed Forces community bring to our workplace.

We have supported over 50 ex-service men and women across the Group, bringing valuable experience and skills to the Group's business needs, and we look forward to the continued mutual benefits available for both the ex-service community and the future of our organisation.

Peter Smith, Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at the Sureserve Group said 'We're incredibly proud to have been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award. It is a significant achievement in the ongoing development of our businesses and teams, and to our commitment to identify and support talented and experienced individuals into the Group from the communities we work within across the UK. Ex-service men and women offer a wide-range of skills, experiences and behaviours that are assets to a business such as ours, and we continue to develop and expand the opportunities available to those looking for a challenging and rewarding career with the Sureserve Group.'

Minister of Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty MP said of the Silver Award 'I would like to thanks all the organisations who have proven their support for the Defence community during such unprecedented and challenging times.

The vast range of those recognised this year demonstrates how employing the Armed Forces community makes a truly positive and beneficial impact for all employers, regardless of size, sector or location.'

Back to all press releases