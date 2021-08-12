Sureserve : H2O Nationwide joins the Sureserve Group

06 Dec 2014

The Group is delighted to announce its acquisition of H2O Nationwide, a water and air hygiene specialist.

The deal marks the fifth business to join the Sureserve Group since 2011 and another step in its strategy to acquire successful, complementary firms. Bringing H2O into the Group reflects the group's ambition to bolster the capabilities of its successful compliance division, which already provides gas, fire and electrical services through K&T Heating and Allied Protection.

Based in Basildon, H2O is a specialist in legionella control and was founded in 1998 by Steve Lorriman and Martin Stevenson, both of whom join the management team as directors of its water treatment division.

H2O provides services for approximately 350 clients across 1,000 properties. Current clients include local authorities, housing associations, NHS Trusts, student accommodation providers and hotel and leisure operators. The company employs 40 staff and in 2013/14 recorded an annual turnover of £3.4 million.

Stuart Black, executive chairman, said:

'H2O Nationwide fits perfectly within the Group's compliance division and this deal is another positive step in our strategy to acquire successful, complementary businesses. By embedding H2O alongside our fire protection and gas services, we will bolster our offering for social housing and public sector clients and give them confidence in meeting their regulatory requirements.

'There is strong cultural alignment between our businesses and we are closely focused on maintaining our excellent delivery record, creating new opportunities and cross-selling, as well as further developing our client and supply chain partnerships.'

Steve Lorriman, managing director of H2O Nationwide, said:

'Joining Sureserve opens up new opportunities for H2O to develop and grow organically. The partnership is an excellent fit as we share similar client bases, a customer-focused offering, and commitment to quality of service. Under an updated regulatory regime, there is strong demand for compliance advisors who provide a specialist expertise and a reliable service. H2O is dedicated to supporting property managers in fulfilling their obligations around water hygiene and legionella, something at the forefront of landlords' minds following a number of high profile outbreaks in recent years.'

H2O's core services cover water hygiene, cleaning, regular maintenance, water testing and treatment, and air conditioning hygiene. Managing director Steve Lorriman has served as Vice Chairman of the Building and Engineering Services Association's Ductwork Hygiene Committee since 2010 and is actively involved in developing industry standards.

The Group's compliance division currently comprises K&T Heating Services, a gas servicing, installation and maintenance business, and Allied Protection, a fire safety and compliance specialist, which were acquired in 2011 and 2012 respectively. To expand its geographical reach and sustainability offering, the Group also acquired an East Anglian contractor and property services company, Foster Property Maintenance, in 2013 and a Scotland-based insulation and energy services group, Everwarm, in April this year.

H2O will become a division of Allied Protection, which has seen turnover double since becoming part of the Group two years ago. With the H2O acquisition, the Group's total headcount will rise to approximately 1250.