    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
Sureserve : K&T Heating help client achieve 100% compliance

08/12/2021 | 04:51am EDT
16 Mar 2017

Since K&T Heating took over a contract with Brighton and Hove City Council in 2016, they have managed to maintain a 100% gas access compliancy for March 2017. This is the first time BHCC have been compliant for a full 12 consecutive months since the creation of the council which shows how outstanding this achievement is and that it would not have been possible without the hard work and professionalism of the team at K&T Heating.

Kevin Wilson, M&E Gas Contract & Compliance Manager from BHCC, said 'This has been achieved through outstanding teamwork and dedication from all involved. I would like express my thanks to all for their continued hard work and support in achieving this essential target.'

A special mention was made of Nick Butler and Ryan Potter who worked alongside BHCC to keep weekend appointments, late evening appointments and organised joint visits at very short notice to ensure even the most challenging requests were met. A great example of working together and achieving fantastic results for one of our many valued clients.



Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 235 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2021 8,10 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 4,26 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 153 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Sureserve Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 96,00 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Smith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nicholas Paul David Winks Non-Executive Chairman
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Zissman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURESERVE GROUP PLC0.00%213
CINTAS CORPORATION10.37%40 243
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.36%24 687
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.56%15 031
EDENRED SE5.73%14 287
LG CORP.-1.34%13 072