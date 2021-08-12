Sureserve : K&T Heating help client achieve 100% compliance

16 Mar 2017

Since K&T Heating took over a contract with Brighton and Hove City Council in 2016, they have managed to maintain a 100% gas access compliancy for March 2017. This is the first time BHCC have been compliant for a full 12 consecutive months since the creation of the council which shows how outstanding this achievement is and that it would not have been possible without the hard work and professionalism of the team at K&T Heating.

Kevin Wilson, M&E Gas Contract & Compliance Manager from BHCC, said 'This has been achieved through outstanding teamwork and dedication from all involved. I would like express my thanks to all for their continued hard work and support in achieving this essential target.'

A special mention was made of Nick Butler and Ryan Potter who worked alongside BHCC to keep weekend appointments, late evening appointments and organised joint visits at very short notice to ensure even the most challenging requests were met. A great example of working together and achieving fantastic results for one of our many valued clients.