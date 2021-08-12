Sureserve : Major retrofit scheme for Everwarm and RHP

22 Jul 2014

Richmond Housing Partnership (RHP), Everwarm (part of the Sureserve Group) have worked together on one of the first fully ECO-funded major retrofit schemes since the review of the Energy Companies Obligation (ECO) in late 2013.

Through an innovative approach to finance and delivery, the hybrid scheme has seen both hard-to-treat cavity wall insulation (HTTCWI) work and suitable external wall insulation (EWI) delivered at zero cost to RHP.

The project has retrofitted around 800 homes to deliver maximum carbon savings and help address fuel poverty in Richmond and Hounslow. Residents will benefit from warmer homes and reduced energy bills.

Through a strategy developed jointly by RHP and Everwarm, the project has seen HTTCWI work undertaken simultaneously with suitable EWI installations, allowing economies of scale and carbon savings to deliver a fully funded model to RHP.

Gavin Rendall, Head of Asset Services at RHP, said:

'We are delighted to work with Everwarm to reduce fuel bills and improve the energy efficiency in hundreds of our customers' homes. Their expertise in helping to secure and maximise ECO funding in a short time has been essential in getting the project up and running. This project shows that with strong collaboration, it is possible to deliver an ambitious and cost-effective model which will bring long-term benefits to both customers and our organisation.'