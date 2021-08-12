Sureserve : Sure Maintenance highly commended

05 Oct 2015

Recently acquired Sure Maintenance was named highly commended runner-up in last week's Brake Fleet Safety Awards 2015 for the category 'Eco Fleet Award'.

The award ceremony took place on 1 October 2015, in Solihull, Birmingham. The awards recognise the achievements of those working to help reduce the number of road crashes involving at-work drivers and improvements to the environment. Entries are invited from organisations running any type and size of fleet, and from companies that provide products or services to fleets, who have worked to improve safety.

The judges were impressed with Sure's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Some of the initiatives that made the application stand out were:

Introduction of electric vehicles

Reduction in fleet's engine sizes

Tracking systems that make journeys more efficient and decreasing CO2

Driver behaviours monitored via software and good driving rewarded

Driver assessments and training

Sophisticated van stock resulting in a 25% reduction of unnecessary visits

Phil Spinks, Fleet Manager at Sure Maintenance, said:

Although we are disappointed to be runners-up, being highly commended is still fantastic recognition of our hard work. We take our environmental policy seriously and every effort is made to protect the environment from the harmful effects of our activities.

Ellie Pearson, Professional Engagement Manager at Brake, said:

Congratulations to all this year's award winners and highly commended entrants for their impressive work over the past year. We were delighted to receive so many strong awards entries, and to see the fantastic work that so many organisations and individuals are doing to make our roads safer for everyone.