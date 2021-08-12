Log in
Sureserve : Sure Maintenance highly commended

08/12/2021 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

05 Oct 2015

Recently acquired Sure Maintenance was named highly commended runner-up in last week's Brake Fleet Safety Awards 2015 for the category 'Eco Fleet Award'.

The award ceremony took place on 1 October 2015, in Solihull, Birmingham. The awards recognise the achievements of those working to help reduce the number of road crashes involving at-work drivers and improvements to the environment. Entries are invited from organisations running any type and size of fleet, and from companies that provide products or services to fleets, who have worked to improve safety.

The judges were impressed with Sure's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Some of the initiatives that made the application stand out were:

  • Introduction of electric vehicles
  • Reduction in fleet's engine sizes
  • Tracking systems that make journeys more efficient and decreasing CO2
  • Driver behaviours monitored via software and good driving rewarded
  • Driver assessments and training
  • Sophisticated van stock resulting in a 25% reduction of unnecessary visits

Phil Spinks, Fleet Manager at Sure Maintenance, said:

Although we are disappointed to be runners-up, being highly commended is still fantastic recognition of our hard work. We take our environmental policy seriously and every effort is made to protect the environment from the harmful effects of our activities.

Ellie Pearson, Professional Engagement Manager at Brake, said:

Congratulations to all this year's award winners and highly commended entrants for their impressive work over the past year. We were delighted to receive so many strong awards entries, and to see the fantastic work that so many organisations and individuals are doing to make our roads safer for everyone.



Back to all press releases

Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 235 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2021 8,10 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 4,26 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 153 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sureserve Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 96,00 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Smith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nicholas Paul David Winks Non-Executive Chairman
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Zissman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURESERVE GROUP PLC0.00%213
CINTAS CORPORATION10.37%40 243
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.36%24 687
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.56%15 031
EDENRED SE5.73%14 287
LG CORP.-1.34%13 072