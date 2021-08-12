Sureserve : Sure Maintenance wins Gas Safety Award

20 Apr 2016

On 12 April members of the team collected a Gas Safety Award for 'Best Gas Repairs and Maintenance Scheme'. The annual Gas Safety Awards are organised by the Association of Gas Safety Managers (AGSM), the gas industry's key membership body, to celebrate those individuals and organisations that make an outstanding contribution to gas safety. Sure Maintenance beat off stiff completion from eight other major finalists thanks to a comprehensive award submission that was supported by glowing testimonials from clients including A1 Housing which manages Bassetlaw District Council's housing stock, and Six Town Housing which manages Bury Council's housing stock.

Keith Rodgers, Gas Framework Manager at Fusion21, said:

'As one of the contractors on our Gas Service and Maintenance Framework, we congratulate Sure Maintenance on their award win. This accolade demonstrates a commitment to delivering a high quality and efficient service - which ensures residents of Fusion21 members, remain gas safe in their homes.'

This is the fifth award that the AGSM has presented to Sure Maintenance. Other awards include:

Supplier Excellence Award 2015 for Contractor Initiative of the Year

Supplier Excellence Award 2015 for Young Person's Achievement

Regional Contractor of the Year 2015

Social Housing Contractor of the Year 2014

Massive congratulations to everyone at Sure Maintenance.