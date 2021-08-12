Log in
Sureserve : Sure Maintenance wins Gas Safety Award

08/12/2021 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 Apr 2016

On 12 April members of the team collected a Gas Safety Award for 'Best Gas Repairs and Maintenance Scheme'. The annual Gas Safety Awards are organised by the Association of Gas Safety Managers (AGSM), the gas industry's key membership body, to celebrate those individuals and organisations that make an outstanding contribution to gas safety. Sure Maintenance beat off stiff completion from eight other major finalists thanks to a comprehensive award submission that was supported by glowing testimonials from clients including A1 Housing which manages Bassetlaw District Council's housing stock, and Six Town Housing which manages Bury Council's housing stock.

Keith Rodgers, Gas Framework Manager at Fusion21, said:

'As one of the contractors on our Gas Service and Maintenance Framework, we congratulate Sure Maintenance on their award win. This accolade demonstrates a commitment to delivering a high quality and efficient service - which ensures residents of Fusion21 members, remain gas safe in their homes.'

This is the fifth award that the AGSM has presented to Sure Maintenance. Other awards include:

  • Supplier Excellence Award 2015 for Contractor Initiative of the Year
  • Supplier Excellence Award 2015 for Young Person's Achievement
  • Regional Contractor of the Year 2015
  • Social Housing Contractor of the Year 2014

Massive congratulations to everyone at Sure Maintenance.



Back to all press releases

Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 235 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2021 8,10 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 4,26 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 153 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sureserve Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 96,00 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Smith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nicholas Paul David Winks Non-Executive Chairman
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Zissman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURESERVE GROUP PLC0.00%213
CINTAS CORPORATION10.37%40 243
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.36%24 687
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.56%15 031
EDENRED SE5.73%14 287
LG CORP.-1.34%13 072