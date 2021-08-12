Sureserve : The Group shows substantial growth

04 Sep 2015

The Group is delighted to have shown substantial growth on the latest annual Construction News - insight league table, which features the top 100 UK contractors and housebuilders based on financial performance and activity.

The Group leapt up 17 places, rising from 57th to 40th position, with a 57 per cent growth in turnover to £302.5m in 2015. Our growth is a reflection of our hard work and dedication in communities, as well as organic growth supplemented by value-enhancing acquisitions.