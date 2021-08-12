Sureserve : The Group wins Customer Service Award

11 May 2015

The Group has been announced Customer Service Award winner at the Housing Excellence Awards 2015 last week in Manchester.

The nomination was based on our new Customer Journey initiative which focuses on people and relationships and has created a sustainable customer service model using innovative behavioural management techniques.

The project wouldn't have been so successful without Shaninne Anderson, Group Customer Journey Manager and Joanne Roast, Group Quality and Support Manager, who have worked tirelessly to embed our customer centric culture throughout the Group and provide support and guidance for all our people.

Winning this prestigious award is a true reflection of the passion and dedication our employees put in to provide our customers with exceptional customer service. Well done everyone!