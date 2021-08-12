Sureserve : Two Construction Marketing Awards for the Group

17 Dec 2014
Earlier this month the winners of the annual Construction Marketing Awards 2014 were announced at a gala dinner in central London. In a year where the awards were spread around a record number of companies who entered, the Group's Marketing team took to the stage not once, but twice, to pick awards for:
-
Best Branding and Positioning
-
Marketing Team of the Year
Quality marketing and communications is playing a vital role in the successful growth of the Group so it's great to see our organisation and our marketing team recognised and rewarded by industry peers, including the Chartered Institute of Marketing.
