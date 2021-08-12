Sureserve : awarded a £39m metering contract with Scottish Power

07 Mar 2017

The Sureserve Group is pleased to announce the award of a major contract with Scottish Power. The Contract commences on 1 May 2017 and requires the installation of some 400,000 meters, comprising both smart meters and 'business as usual' installations. The Contract is anticipated to be worth £39m over its four year term.

The Contract covers the West Midlands and is in addition to our £37m domestic smart meter contract with Scottish Power across Northern Scotland, Wales and North West England, announced on 2 August 2016.

Bob Holt said 'We are very pleased to have been awarded this significant contract, further expanding our relationship with Scottish Power and demonstrating our excellent customer service levels. The award of this latest contract reaffirms our strategy of becoming a best in class supplier in the energy services market.'