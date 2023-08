Surf Air Mobility Inc. is an electric aviation and air travel company. The Company is engaged in expanding the category of regional air travel by connecting underutilized regional airports and private terminals to create a shared private customer experience and a commercial-like air service using small turboprop aircraft. The Company provides a regional air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on-demand charter flights operated by third parties. It intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets, bringing electrified aircraft to market at scale. The Company is primarily focused on the installation of hybrid-electric and fully electric powertrains in the Cessna Grand Caravan EX (EP1). The Company has a scheduled network, which connects across approximately 44 cities in 18 U.S. states and territories.

Sector Airlines