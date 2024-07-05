Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On June 27, 2024, Surf Air Mobility Inc. (the "Company") issued and sold to Palantir Technologies Inc. an aggregate of 4,856,727 shares of the Company's common stock for in-kind services worth $2 million.

In issuing shares of its common stock the Company relied upon the exemption from securities registration afforded by Rule 506 of Regulation D as promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and/or Section 4(2) of the Securities Act.