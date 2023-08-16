Surf Air Mobility Executives to Participate in Conferences and Non-Deal Roadshows with Financial Advisors Affiliates Subject to Extended Restricted Period with Significant Trading Limitation for Up to Approximately 7M Shares Until January, 2024

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM), a regional air mobility platform aiming to sustainably connect the world’s communities, today announced that it intends to shorten the Form S-1 registration period for resales to September 1, 2023, in order for:

Management to present at institutional investor conferences and host non-deal roadshows, in addition to other institutional investor engagements

Financial advisors to engage with institutional investors on Surf Air’s behalf

Affiliates and insiders to be effectively subject to an extended restricted period in which up to 6,606,845 shares will not be freely tradable until at least January 2024

The 20,423,622 shares registered on the Form S-1, following the end of the registration period, will no longer be able to be resold using the Form S-1

Affiliates and insiders of the Company believe strongly in the long-term value of the stock. The Form S-1 that was previously filed with the SEC registered the resale of certain shares held by the Company’s affiliates, and the shortening of the registration period means that affiliates’ shares will not be freely tradable until the company files a new registration statement. The lock-up provisions as described in the Form S-1 will continue to apply.

With its direct listing on July 27, 2023, the Company is currently in registration. As is typical with a direct listing, financial advisors must limit their activities until the end of the registration period. For this reason, in consulting with its financial advisors and legal counsel, Surf Air Mobility has determined to shorten the registration period of the resale of its shares in order to enable its financial advisers to fully engage with institutional investors shortly following the deregistration. The earliest anticipated new end date for the registration period is September 1, 20231.

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform expanding the category of regional air travel to reinvent flying through the power of electrification. In an effort to substantially reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying and as the operator of the largest commuter airline in the US, Surf Air Mobility intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets and bring electrified aircraft to market at scale. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology.

1 The prior end date for the registration period was October 23, 2023.

