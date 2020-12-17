Log in
SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC.

(SURF)
Surface Oncology : GSK In License Agreement for Immunotherapy Program

12/17/2020 | 07:47am EST
By Michael Dabaie

Surface Oncology Inc. said it is in an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline PLC to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to Surface Oncology's preclinical immunotherapy program SRF813.

SRF813 is an IgG1 antibody targeting PVRIG, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells.

Surface shares were up 7% to $10.70 premarket.

Under the deal, GSK will make an $85 million upfront payment. Surface Oncology may receive up to an additional $730 million in milestone payments and be eligible for royalties on net sales.

After the close of the GSK license agreement, with current cash and cash equivalents, Surface Oncology said it projects cash runway sufficient to fund operations through 2023.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 0746ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.81% 1378.8 Delayed Quote.-23.32%
SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC. -0.10% 9.96 Delayed Quote.429.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -25,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 405 M 405 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 108x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surface Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 9,96 $
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Jeffrey Goater President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Executive Chairman
Jessica Fees Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting officer
Vito J. Palombella Chief Scientific Officer
Robert W. Ross Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC.429.79%405
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.30%73 883
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.01%60 357
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS29.59%51 355
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.79.50%43 875
GENMAB A/S62.47%25 761
