Surface Oncology : GSK In License Agreement for Immunotherapy Program

Surface Oncology Inc. said it is in an agreement for GlaxoSmithKline PLC to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to Surface Oncology's preclinical immunotherapy program SRF813.

SRF813 is an IgG1 antibody targeting PVRIG, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells and T cells.

Surface shares were up 7% to $10.70 premarket.

Under the deal, GSK will make an $85 million upfront payment. Surface Oncology may receive up to an additional $730 million in milestone payments and be eligible for royalties on net sales.

After the close of the GSK license agreement, with current cash and cash equivalents, Surface Oncology said it projects cash runway sufficient to fund operations through 2023.

