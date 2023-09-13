Surface Oncology, Inc.(NasdaqCM:SURF) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company, which is focused on developing immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment. The Company is developing multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable an immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company's pipeline includes two wholly owned clinical-stage programs targeting IL-27 (SRF388) and SRF114 a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells through targeting CCR8. In addition, the Company has two partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, including a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562). The Company's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies.