Surface Oncology : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 9, 2023

SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC. (Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) 001-38459 (Commission File Number) 46-5543980 (IRS Employer Identification No.) 50 Hampshire Street, 8th Floor Cambridge,MA (Address of principal executive offices) 02139 (zip code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(617)714-4096





Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 9, 2023, Surface Oncology, Inc. (the "Company") announced Financial Results and Corporate Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K.





The information in this Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.





Exhibit

Number Description 99.1 Press release issued by Surface Oncology, Inc. on March 9, 2023









SIGNATURES





Surface Oncology, Inc. Date: March 9, 2023 By: /s/ Jessica Fees Jessica Fees Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)

