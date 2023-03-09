Advanced search
Surface Oncology : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

03/09/2023
surf-20230309


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 9, 2023
SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
001-38459
(Commission
File Number)
46-5543980
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
50 Hampshire Street, 8th Floor
Cambridge,MA
(Address of principal executive offices)
02139
(zip code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(617)714-4096

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of exchange on which registered
Common stock, $0.0001
SURF
The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒




Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On March 9, 2023, Surface Oncology, Inc. (the "Company") announced Financial Results and Corporate Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit
Number 		Description
99.1
Press release issued by Surface Oncology, Inc. on March 9, 2023


1


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Surface Oncology, Inc.
Date: March 9, 2023
By: /s/ Jessica Fees
Jessica Fees
Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)
2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Surface Oncology Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
