Surface Oncology, Inc.

SURFACE ONCOLOGY, INC.

(SURF)
Surface Oncology to Participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

09/16/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, its chief executive officer, and Robert Ross, M.D., its chief medical officer, will participate in the upcoming Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 21, where they will discuss Surface Oncology's lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27), as well as Surface’s emerging preclinical pipeline, highlighted by SRF813 (targeting CD112R, also known as PVRIG).

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting CD112R, also known as PVRIG (SRF813)) or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8 (SRF114)). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Matt Lane
matt@gilmartinir.com
617-901-7698

Media
Tom Donovan
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857-559-3397

© GlobeNewswire 2020
