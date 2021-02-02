Log in
Hardman & Co Research : Hardman Talks video release - Surface Transforms management discuss fundraising

02/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research : Hardman Talks video release - Surface Transforms management discuss fundraising 
02-Feb-2021 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman Talks | Surface Transforms management presentation 
On 25 January 2021, the Surface Transforms management team gave an excellent presentation to investors on Hardman 
Talks. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/TZ_h2NvKELs 
The talk included a full rundown of the business and their plans to upscale manufacturing capacity, particularly in 
Cell 2, following the recent fundraising initiatives through placement, subscription and open offer. 
Surface Transforms has recently won new OEM contracts with German, USA, and European car manufacturers, with multi-year 
contracts generating strong growth currently exceeding installed capacity and contracts valued at GBP43m from four OEMs 
in the last 18 months. Based on current contracts, the company is expecting revenues to hit GBP30m/year by FY23 (revenues 
at GBP2m for FY20), and GBP75m/year on the prospective pipeline. Operating in a GBP2bn/year potential market, and currently 
penetrating 6% of this, the company is expecting meaningful growth in both the near and long term. 
Watch the presentation: https://youtu.be/TZ_h2NvKELs 
The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our 
corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest on our website here. 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place 
London 
 
EC2R 8AE 
www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1165141 02-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2021 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

