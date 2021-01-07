Log in
Surface Transforms : Trading, OEM Pipeline & Operations Update

01/07/2021
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

5 January 2021

Surface Transforms plc.

("Surface Transforms" or the "Company")

Trading, OEM Pipeline & Operations Update

Surface Transforms (AIM: SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic automotive brake discs is pleased to provide an update on trading for the year ended 31 December 2020, OEM pipeline, operations and increased Knowsley footprint revenue capacity.

Trading update

In line with the Company's trading statement issued on 14 September 2020, revenue for the year to 31 December 2020 was £2.0m (2019: £1.9m). Cash as at 31 December 2020 was £1.1m (2019: £0.8m) and to this cash sum can be added an estimated £0.6m tax credit, expected to be received in July 2021. Other interest bearing loans and asset finance totalled £0.5m (2019: £0.6m).

The Company has maintained operations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and whilst all OEM customers have been impacted, the Company has continued to win new contracts in each of its OEM, near OEM and retrofit segments.

Progress with OEM customers

The Company continues to work both with a number of potential new customers and, increasingly importantly, with existing customers making use of existing product approvals, for nomination on their future models (known in the automotive industry as "carry over"). All the tests, and carry-over discussions are proceeding to plan and the Board remain confident of being nominated on further vehicles in the near future.

Operations update

The new machines in OEM Production Cell One are being commissioned in line with the Company's installation plan to be ready for series volume production in Q2 2021. Recruitment is also continuing and the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed its first Human Resources Executive - Rebecca Hooper, reporting to the Chief Executive, Kevin Johnson. Rebecca has worked at both large and small companies, including Raytheon and Unilever and in both traditional engineering and newer digital companies. She brings considerable experience in what has previously been a gap in the management team.

Increased Knowsley footprint revenue capacity

Revenue capacity of OEM Production Cell One plus the existing small volume production cell) is circa £20m. This capacity will be available in Q2 2021. The Company has contracts stretching into 2024 and 2025 and thus has an improved view of expected average selling prices (ASP). Even allowing for the "cost down" and "volume break"

clauses in our contracts, these ASPs are higher than originally anticipated. Accordingly the Board has now concluded that, primarily for reasons of the ASP, the total potential revenue of the five OEM cells in Knowsley is likely to be circa £75m per annum and not the previously stated £50m with no change to the anticipated cost of building each cell.

Outlook

David Bundred (Chairman) commented: "2020 has been transformational for the Company with new vehicle nominations and a significant increase in contracted pipeline revenues. Moreover testing and negotiations with both existing and new OEM clients alike are progressing well and we remain confident of being nominated on further vehicles in the near future. We continue to expect to see the impact of this success in the 2021 results and beyond."

Preliminary Results

The Company expects to report its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2020 in May 2021.

For enquiries, please contact:

Surface Transforms plc.

+44 151 356 2141

David Bundred, Chairman

Kevin Johnson, CEO

Michael Cunningham, CFO

Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 203 829 5000

David Foreman / Dan Bate/ Jordan Warburton (Corporate Finance)

Dominic King (Corporate Broking)

finnCap Ltd (Joint‐Broker)

+44 20 7220 0500

Ed Frisby / Giles Rolls (Corporate Finance)

Richard Chambers (ECM)

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms plc. (AIM:SCE) develop and produce carbon‐ceramic material automotive brake discs. The Company is the UK's only manufacturer of carbon‐ceramic brake discs, and only one of two mainstream carbon ceramic brake disc companies in the world, serving customers that include major OEMs in the global automotive markets.

The Company utilises its proprietary next generation Carbon Ceramic Technology to create lightweight brake discs for high‐performance road and track applications for both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles. While competitor carbon‐ceramic brake discs use discontinuous chopped carbon fibre, Surface Transforms interweaves continuous carbon fibre to form a 3D matrix, producing a stronger and more durable product with improved heat conductivity compared to competitor products; this reduces the brake system operating temperature, resulting in lighter and longer life components with superior brake performance. These benefits are in addition to the benefits of all carbon‐ceramic brake discs vs. iron brake discs: weight savings of up to 70%, longer product life, consistent performance, reduced brake pad dust and corrosion free.

For additional information please visit www.surfacetransforms.com

Disclaimer

Surface Transforms plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 18:37:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
