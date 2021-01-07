Surface Transforms : Trading, OEM Pipeline & Operations Update

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

5 January 2021

Surface Transforms plc.

("Surface Transforms" or the "Company")

Trading, OEM Pipeline & Operations Update

Surface Transforms (AIM: SCE), manufacturers of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic automotive brake discs is pleased to provide an update on trading for the year ended 31 December 2020, OEM pipeline, operations and increased Knowsley footprint revenue capacity.

Trading update

In line with the Company's trading statement issued on 14 September 2020, revenue for the year to 31 December 2020 was £2.0m (2019: £1.9m). Cash as at 31 December 2020 was £1.1m (2019: £0.8m) and to this cash sum can be added an estimated £0.6m tax credit, expected to be received in July 2021. Other interest bearing loans and asset finance totalled £0.5m (2019: £0.6m).

The Company has maintained operations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and whilst all OEM customers have been impacted, the Company has continued to win new contracts in each of its OEM, near OEM and retrofit segments.

Progress with OEM customers

The Company continues to work both with a number of potential new customers and, increasingly importantly, with existing customers making use of existing product approvals, for nomination on their future models (known in the automotive industry as "carry over"). All the tests, and carry-over discussions are proceeding to plan and the Board remain confident of being nominated on further vehicles in the near future.

Operations update

The new machines in OEM Production Cell One are being commissioned in line with the Company's installation plan to be ready for series volume production in Q2 2021. Recruitment is also continuing and the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed its first Human Resources Executive - Rebecca Hooper, reporting to the Chief Executive, Kevin Johnson. Rebecca has worked at both large and small companies, including Raytheon and Unilever and in both traditional engineering and newer digital companies. She brings considerable experience in what has previously been a gap in the management team.

Increased Knowsley footprint revenue capacity

Revenue capacity of OEM Production Cell One plus the existing small volume production cell) is circa £20m. This capacity will be available in Q2 2021. The Company has contracts stretching into 2024 and 2025 and thus has an improved view of expected average selling prices (ASP). Even allowing for the "cost down" and "volume break"