Surface Transforms appoints James Cropper's Maddock as CFO

Surface Transforms PLC - Liverpool-based manufacturer of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials - Appoints Isabelle Maddock as Chief Financial Officer from September 4. Maddock was CFO of Kendal, England-based advanced materials, luxury packaging and paper products provider James Cropper PLC until last week Wednesday, and has 30 years of experience in finance.

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said: "We are delighted to welcome Isabelle to the board of Surface Transforms, her drive and financial leadership along with the strategic, governance and manufacturing experience she brings are well suited to our current and anticipated rapid growth."

Current share price: down 1.5% at 32.50 pence in London on Monday morning

12-month change: down 28%

