    SCE   GB0002892528

SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC

(SCE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-06-19 am EDT
33.00 GBX    0.00%
Surface Transforms appoints James Cropper's Maddock as CFO
AN
12:06pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% on China Outlook, Next PLC Shines
DJ
08:16aBank of England Set for 25Bp Rate Hike, But Economic Data Warrants Higher
DJ
Surface Transforms appoints James Cropper's Maddock as CFO

06/19/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
(Correcting description of James Cropper PLC).

Surface Transforms PLC - Liverpool-based manufacturer of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials - Appoints Isabelle Maddock as Chief Financial Officer from September 4. Maddock was CFO of Kendal, England-based advanced materials, luxury packaging and paper products provider James Cropper PLC until last week Wednesday, and has 30 years of experience in finance.

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said: "We are delighted to welcome Isabelle to the board of Surface Transforms, her drive and financial leadership along with the strategic, governance and manufacturing experience she brings are well suited to our current and anticipated rapid growth."

Current share price: down 1.5% at 32.50 pence in London on Monday morning

12-month change: down 28%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
JAMES CROPPER PLC 0.00% 845 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.48% 101.87 Delayed Quote.2.69%
SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC 0.00% 33 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
Financials
Sales 2023 16,1 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net income 2023 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2023 0,32 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2023 49,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 79,8 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
EV / Sales 2024 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers and Directors
Kevin Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David George Bundred Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Strutz Head-Information Technology
Steve Harvey Senior Manager-Operations
Matthew Gordon Robert Taylor Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC-16.46%102
BREMBO S.P.A.40.96%5 212
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-3.11%4 469
HANON SYSTEMS15.33%3 899
JTEKT CORPORATION41.28%3 178
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.1.43%2 029
