Surface Transforms PLC - Liverpool-based manufacturer of carbon fibre-reinforced ceramic materials - Says sales for the six months to June 30 are expected to be about GBP3.3 million, up 14% from GBP2.9 million a year before. Says within this total, the volume of manufactured discs during the period increase by more than 80%, reflecting the "improvements made in production during 2023; the remainder of the sales in both periods is pre-production development income".

Surface says it will release a pre-close trading update for its half-year results in July, and its full half year results in September.

In April, the firm reported revenue of GBP5.1 million for 2022, and a pretax loss of GBP6.0 million.

Current stock price: 29.32 pence each, down 6.9% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 33%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.