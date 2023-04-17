Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Surface Transforms Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCE   GB0002892528

SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC

(SCE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:16:21 2023-04-17 am EDT
35.36 GBX   +8.79%
05:40aSterling to Fall if UK Data Boost Case For BOE Pause
DJ
05:14aSurface Transforms shares up despite widened annual loss
AN
04:44aFTSE 100 Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surface Transforms shares up despite widened annual loss

04/17/2023 | 05:14am EDT
Surface Transforms PLC - Liverpool-based manufacturer of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials - Revenue for 2022 amounts to GBP5.1 million, up from GBP2.4 million in 2021. Says the growth has been driven by development revenue from contracts. Pretax loss widens to GBP6.0 million from GBP4.6 million, as total administrative expenses rise to GBP9.0 million from GBP5.8 million a year earlier. Loss per share stands at 2.34 pence, compared to a loss of 2.08p in 2021. Looking ahead, Surface Transforms expects to meet forecast revenue and profitability targets in 2023. Says it is confident that it will be profitable in the first quarter of 2023.

Current stock price: 36.00 pence, up 11% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 33%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,57 M 6,92 M 6,92 M
Net income 2022 -3,96 M -4,92 M -4,92 M
Net cash 2022 11,2 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78,2 M 97,2 M 97,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Surface Transforms Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 32,50 GBX
Average target price 125,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 285%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Cunningham CFO, Finance Director, Secretary & Director
David George Bundred Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Strutz Head-Information Technology
Steve Harvey Senior Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURFACE TRANSFORMS PLC-17.72%97
BREMBO S.P.A.29.95%4 834
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-16.29%4 005
HANON SYSTEMS13.60%3 757
JTEKT CORPORATION8.40%2 583
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-4.75%1 977
