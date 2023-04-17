Surface Transforms shares up despite widened annual loss

Surface Transforms PLC - Liverpool-based manufacturer of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials - Revenue for 2022 amounts to GBP5.1 million, up from GBP2.4 million in 2021. Says the growth has been driven by development revenue from contracts. Pretax loss widens to GBP6.0 million from GBP4.6 million, as total administrative expenses rise to GBP9.0 million from GBP5.8 million a year earlier. Loss per share stands at 2.34 pence, compared to a loss of 2.08p in 2021. Looking ahead, Surface Transforms expects to meet forecast revenue and profitability targets in 2023. Says it is confident that it will be profitable in the first quarter of 2023.

Current stock price: 36.00 pence, up 11% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 33%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.