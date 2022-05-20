Surgalign : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

(1)

The total number of shares was erroneously reported on the original Form-3 as 9,997. The corrected total number of shares includes 3,371 shares issued as Restricted Stock Units that vest over three years from the 5/7/2021 grant date, with one-third of shares vesting after one year and one eighth (1/8) of the remaining shares vesting quarterly beginning on the eighteenth month following the date of the award and 216 shares issued as Restricted Stock Units that vested in its entirety on 5/7/2022.