Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRGA   US86882C2044

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.

(SRGA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.620 USD   -2.60%
05/20SURGALIGN : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
05/17Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/16Surgalign Holdings Approves 1-for-30 Reverse Split of Common Stock
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surgalign : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

05/20/2022 | 07:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Mackey Marc E.
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-10 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. [SRGA]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
520 LAKE COOK RD , SUITE 315
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Digital Surgery /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-20
(Street)
DEERFIELD IL 60015
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Mackey Marc E.
520 LAKE COOK RD
SUITE 315
DEERFIELD, IL60015

EVP, Digital Surgery
Signatures
by Jessica Rumschlag as attorney in fact 2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The total number of shares was erroneously reported on the original Form-3 as 9,997. The corrected total number of shares includes 3,371 shares issued as Restricted Stock Units that vest over three years from the 5/7/2021 grant date, with one-third of shares vesting after one year and one eighth (1/8) of the remaining shares vesting quarterly beginning on the eighteenth month following the date of the award and 216 shares issued as Restricted Stock Units that vested in its entirety on 5/7/2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Surgalign Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 23:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
05/20SURGALIGN : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
05/17Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/16Surgalign Holdings Approves 1-for-30 Reverse Split of Common Stock
MT
05/16Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split
GL
05/16Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split
AQ
05/16SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Change in ..
AQ
05/12SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10SURGALIGN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Surgalign Holdings, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,2 M 37,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 3,27%
Chart SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,62 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 434%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry M. Rich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Lyle Chief Financial Officer
Sheryl L. Conley Non-Executive Chairman
G. Bryan Cornwall Executive VP-Research & Clinical Affairs
Bob Watkins Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.-73.85%38
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-19.54%196 876
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.89%137 843
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.66%71 591
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.69%36 556
HOYA CORPORATION-26.33%36 134