Surgalign : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
05/20/2022 | 07:36pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Mackey Marc E.
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-10
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. [SRGA]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
520 LAKE COOK RD , SUITE 315
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Digital Surgery /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-20
(Street)
DEERFIELD
IL
60015
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Mackey Marc E.
520 LAKE COOK RD
SUITE 315
DEERFIELD, IL60015
EVP, Digital Surgery
Signatures
by Jessica Rumschlag as attorney in fact
2022-05-20
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
The total number of shares was erroneously reported on the original Form-3 as 9,997. The corrected total number of shares includes 3,371 shares issued as Restricted Stock Units that vest over three years from the 5/7/2021 grant date, with one-third of shares vesting after one year and one eighth (1/8) of the remaining shares vesting quarterly beginning on the eighteenth month following the date of the award and 216 shares issued as Restricted Stock Units that vested in its entirety on 5/7/2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Surgalign Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 23:35:06 UTC.