Surgalign : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On December 23, 2021, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock has been below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The Nasdaq deficiency letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SRGA" at this time.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been given 180 calendar days, or until June 21, 2022, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time before June 21, 2022, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by June 21, 2022, the Company may be afforded a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market and meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intent to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. Following a transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company will be afforded the second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance, unless it does not appear to Nasdaq that it is possible for the Company to cure the deficiency. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the compliance period (or the second compliance period, if applicable), the Company's common stock will become subject to delisting. In the event that the Company receives notice that its common stock is being delisted, the Nasdaq listing rules permit the Company to appeal a delisting determination by the Staff to a hearings panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, including initiating a reverse stock split. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules.