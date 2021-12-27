Log in
    SRGA   US86882C1053

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.

(SRGA)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surgalign : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

12/27/2021 | 05:17pm EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December23, 2021

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware 001-38832 83-2540607

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

520 Lake Cook Road, Suite 315, Deerfield, Illinois 60015
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224)303-4651

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4 (c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol

Name of exchange

on which registered

common stock, $0.001 par value SRGA Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01.

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On December 23, 2021, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock has been below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The Nasdaq deficiency letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, and its common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SRGA" at this time.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been given 180 calendar days, or until June 21, 2022, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time before June 21, 2022, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by June 21, 2022, the Company may be afforded a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company would be required to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market and meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. In addition, the Company would be required to notify Nasdaq of its intent to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. Following a transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company will be afforded the second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance, unless it does not appear to Nasdaq that it is possible for the Company to cure the deficiency. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the compliance period (or the second compliance period, if applicable), the Company's common stock will become subject to delisting. In the event that the Company receives notice that its common stock is being delisted, the Nasdaq listing rules permit the Company to appeal a delisting determination by the Staff to a hearings panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, including initiating a reverse stock split. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq Listing Rules.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
Date: December 27, 2021 By:

/s/ Joshua H. DeRienzis

Name: Joshua H. DeRienzis
Title: Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Surgalign Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
