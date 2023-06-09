Surgalign : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
06/09/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
Form 8-K
Item 3.01
Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.
On June 5, 2023 Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it did not comply with Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) that requires listed securities to maintain a minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares ("MVPHS") of $15,000,000 for 30 consecutive business days. The Nasdaq deficiency letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock.
In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has been given 180 calendar days, or until December 4, 2023, to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement. If at any time during this compliance period the Company's MVPHS closes at $15,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Staff will provide the Company written confirmation that it has achieved compliance.
In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement prior to the expiration of the compliance period, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may apply to transfer the Company's securities to The Nasdaq Capital Market.
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On April 10, 2023, the Staff of the Nasdaq notified the Company that it did not comply with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market as set forth in Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A). Based on the Company's compliance plan submission dated May 25, 2023, and review of the Company's Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2022, the Staff determined that the Company complies with Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(A) and the matter is now closed.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Surgalign Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 18:45:04 UTC.