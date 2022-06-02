Log in
Surgalign ( "") Form 8 : Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") - Form 8-K

06/02/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (the "Company")

Nasdaq Security: Common Stock

Nasdaq Symbol: SRGA

Dear Mr. DeRienzis:

On December 23, 2021, Staff notified the Company that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. Since then, Staff has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from May 17 to 31, 2022, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and this matter is now closed.

If you have any questions, please contact me at +1 301 978 8042.

Sincerely,

H. Jay Miller

Director

Nasdaq Listing Qualifications

Disclaimer

Surgalign Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
