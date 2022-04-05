Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRGA   US86882C1053

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.

(SRGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced that it has granted restricted stock unit awards to eight (8) employees, as an inducement for them to accept employment with Surgalign, and representing the right to receive, in the aggregate, up to 1,494,826 shares of Surgalign common stock. Included in these awards was an award made to David Lyle for 1,200,000 shares on March 15, 2022. The remaining awards were granted on April 1, 2022. All awards were made under the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan. In all cases, one-third of the restricted stock units vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-eighth of the remaining restricted stock units vest on each subsequent quarterly anniversary of the date of grant, such that the award will be fully vested on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

The awards were approved by the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Surgalign Holdings and were granted to the new employees as an inducement material to their acceptance of employment with Surgalign pursuant to Nasdaq rules.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health and is building out its digital surgery platform to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies surgeons will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on bringing surgeons solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investor and Media Contact:
Mike Vallie
IR@surgalign.com
+1 443 213 0499


All news about SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
04:31pSurgalign Holdings, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
GL
03/31SURGALIGN : RTI Donor Service's Director Honors the Gift of Donation
PU
03/24New EVoluSIon Study Data Demonstrates Strong Support for the SImmetry® Sacroiliac Joint..
AQ
03/24Surgalign Holdings, Inc Announces the Publication of Results from EVoluSIon
CI
03/18SURGALIGN : Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2020 and 2019 - Form 8-K/A
PU
03/18SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/15SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/15Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Surgalign Holdings, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2022
CI
03/15SURGALIGN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -64,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,0 M 46,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,30 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terry M. Rich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Lyle Chief Financial Officer
Sheryl L. Conley Non-Executive Chairman
G. Bryan Cornwall EVP-Research & Clinical Affairs
Bob Watkins Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.-58.19%46
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-15.53%209 643
MEDTRONIC PLC7.18%148 750
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.72%73 559
DEXCOM, INC.-2.75%50 688
HOYA CORPORATION-16.16%42 672