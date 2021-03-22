Log in
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.

SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.

(SRGA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

03/22/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
DEERFIELD, Ill., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on advancing spine surgery and improving patient outcomes, including through the application of digital technology, today announced that the management team will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Company is scheduled to present at the conference at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time the same day via webcast.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online through the investor relations page of the Company’s website at surgalign.com/investors/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company is building off a legacy of high quality and differentiated products, and continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient’s lives. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, Wurmlingen, Germany, and Warsaw Poland. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company’s SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign’s website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Jonathon Singer
Investor and Media Contact
jsinger@surgalign.com
+1 877-343-6832


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 110 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 2,48 $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terry M. Rich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathon Mark Singer Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Stuart F. Simpson Chairman
Lennox K. Archibald Medical Director
G. Bryan Cornwall EVP-Research & Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS, INC.13.24%275
ABBOTT LABORATORIES9.83%209 218
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.44%160 623
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.48%69 955
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-0.92%44 223
HOYA CORPORATION-10.72%41 846
