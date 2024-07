Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on developing artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technology platform called HOLO AI, which is an AI software technology, which connects the continuum of care from the pre-op and clinical-stage through post-op care. Its HOLO Portal surgical guidance system, a component of its HOLO AI technology platform, is designed to automatically recognize, identify, and segment patient anatomy to autonomously assist the surgeon throughout the surgical procedure. Its market and sell products to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers in the United States.