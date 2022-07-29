Surge Battery Metals : March 31, 2022 (Q1) - Interim Management Discussion & Analysis

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.)

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results

For the three months ended 31 March 2022

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.), ("Surge Battery" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Company Act (British Columbia) on 19 June 1987 and continued to the jurisdiction of the Canada Business Corporation Act on 13 August 1997. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under symbol SUR. The Company is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is Suite 1220, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver B.C., V6C 1H2.

On 25 May 2020, the Company consolidated its share capital on a one (1) new common share without par value for every ten (10) existing common shares without par value. No fractional shares were issued as a result of the consolidation. Instead, all fractional shares equal or greater to one-half were rounded to the next whole share. The Company's outstanding options and warrants were adjusted on the same basis. Unless otherwise stated, the number of shares, options, warrants and the exercise prices of options and warrants presented in these consolidated audited financial statements have been adjusted to include the effect of this share consolidation.

On 15 March 2020, several measures have been implemented in Canada and the rest of the world in response to the increased impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company continues to operate its business at this time. While the impact of COVID-19 is expected to be temporary, the current circumstances are dynamic and the impacts of COVID-19 on business operations cannot be reasonably estimated at the time. The Company anticipates this could have an adverse impact on its business, results of operations, financial position and cash flows.

On 31 August 2021, the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol NILIF.

Unless the context suggests otherwise, references to the "Company" or "we", "us", "our" or similar terms refer to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including statements regarding the outlook of Surge Battery's business and results of operations. By their nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those indicated. Such factors include, without limitation, risks inherent in mineral exploration, the Company's history of operating losses and uncertainty of future profitability, uncertainty of access to additional capital, and environmental risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, and are also advised to consider such forward looking statements while considering the risks set forth below.

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities regulations.