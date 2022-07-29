Surge Battery Metals : March 31, 2022 (Q1) - Interim Management Discussion & Analysis

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.)
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results
For the three months ended 31 March 2022
The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes ("Financial Statements") of Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.) (the "Company") for the three months ended 31 March 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Results have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All monetary amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A is dated 13 May 2022.
This MD&A contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risks and Uncertainties" for a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to such information.
For further information on the Company reference should be made to the Company's public filings which are available on SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).
2
Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.)
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results
For the three months ended 31 March 2022
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.), ("Surge Battery" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Company Act (British Columbia) on 19 June 1987 and continued to the jurisdiction of the Canada Business Corporation Act on 13 August 1997. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under symbol SUR. The Company is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.
The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is Suite 1220, 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver B.C., V6C 1H2.
On 25 May 2020, the Company consolidated its share capital on a one (1) new common share without par value for every ten (10) existing common shares without par value. No fractional shares were issued as a result of the consolidation. Instead, all fractional shares equal or greater to one-half were rounded to the next whole share. The Company's outstanding options and warrants were adjusted on the same basis. Unless otherwise stated, the number of shares, options, warrants and the exercise prices of options and warrants presented in these consolidated audited financial statements have been adjusted to include the effect of this share consolidation.
On 15 March 2020, several measures have been implemented in Canada and the rest of the world in response to the increased impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company continues to operate its business at this time. While the impact of COVID-19 is expected to be temporary, the current circumstances are dynamic and the impacts of COVID-19 on business operations cannot be reasonably estimated at the time. The Company anticipates this could have an adverse impact on its business, results of operations, financial position and cash flows.
On 31 August 2021, the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol NILIF.
Unless the context suggests otherwise, references to the "Company" or "we", "us", "our" or similar terms refer to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.)
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This report may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including statements regarding the outlook of Surge Battery's business and results of operations. By their nature, these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those indicated. Such factors include, without limitation, risks inherent in mineral exploration, the Company's history of operating losses and uncertainty of future profitability, uncertainty of access to additional capital, and environmental risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, and are also advised to consider such forward looking statements while considering the risks set forth below.
Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as is required by applicable securities regulations.
3
Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.)
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results
For the three months ended 31 March 2022
PROJECT OVERVIEW
Quatse Lake
On 17 October 2019 the Company entered into a property option agreement to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in three mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a 2-per-cent net smelter return (NSR). The claims are located in the Nanaimo mining district of northern Vancouver Island. Finder's fee of 80,000 shares (with a fair value of $2,800) were issued.
The terms of the option agreement are:
By making cash payments to the Optionor as follows:
$10,000 upon Exchange approval (paid);
$10,000 on the first anniversary of Exchange approval (paid);
$15,000 on the second anniversary of Exchange approval (paid);
$20,000 on the third anniversary of Exchange approval; and
$45,000 cash on the fourth anniversary of Exchange approval.
Completing the issuance to the Optionor of 100,000 fully paid and non-assessable common shares in the capital of the Optionee (the "Consideration Shares") as follows:
20,000 Consideration Shares upon receipt of Exchange approval (issued with a fair value of $7,000);
20,000 Consideration Shares on or before the one (1) year anniversary of Exchange approval (200,000 issued with a fair value of $16,000;
20,000 Consideration Shares on or before the two (2) year anniversary of Exchange approval (200,000 issued with a fair value of $74,000);
20,000 Consideration Shares on or before the three (3) year anniversary of Exchange approval; and
20,000 Consideration Shares on or before the four (4) year anniversary of Exchange approval.
Incurring cumulative minimum expenditures of $200,000 in exploration expenditures on the property on or before the (4) year anniversary of Exchange Approval.
On 1 November 2019, the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement with John Malcolm Bell (Vendor) to acquire four mineral claims comprising 1,786 hectares located near Quatse Lake, in the Nanaimo Mining Division of British Columbia. The Company made cash payment of $3,657 upon signing the agreement and issued the Vendor 100,000 fully paid and non-assessable common shares with a fair value of $25,000 upon acceptance of the agreement by Exchange during the 2019 fiscal year.
Northern Nevada
During the year ended 31 December 2021, the Company finalized plans to acquire 38 mineral claims, located in township 44 north, range 65 east, sections 13, 14, 23 and 24. The claims are valid and have been properly recorded with both the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Elko county, Nevada, recorder. The company refers to this series of mineral claims as the Northern Nevada lithium project.
On 28 June 2021, the Company acquired 38 mineral claims in Northern Nevada. The terms of the mineral claim acquisition are:
Making a cash payment to the vendor in the amount of $12,000 (U.S.) upon signing of the agreement (paid); and
Issuing to the vendor 250,000 paid and non-assessable common shares in the capital of the Company upon acceptance of the agreement by the Exchange (issued with a fair value of $63,750).
The Northern Nevada lithium project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line kilometres southeast of Jackpot, Nev., about 73 line km north-northeast of Wells, Nev. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley-type lithium clay deposit
4
Surge Battery Metals Inc. (formerly Surge Exploration Inc.)
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results
For the three months ended 31 March 2022
in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow-up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.
San Emidio
On 16 September 2021, and approved by the Exchange on 23 September 2021 (the "Effective Date"), the Company entered into an option agreement with Lithium Corp., whereby the Company may earn an undivided 80-per-cent interest in the existing San Emidio Desert lithium project that consists of 35 mineral claims located northeast of Reno, Nevada, referred to as the San Emidio lithium property.
The terms of the acquisition are:
Making a cash payment to the vendor in the amount of $50,000 (U.S.) (paid) and issuing 200,000 common shares upon signing of the agreement (issued with a fair value of $68,000);
$70,000 (U.S.) and $30,000 (U.S.) in common shares on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date;
$70,000 (U.S.) and $30,000 (U.S.) in common shares on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date;
$70,000 (U.S.) and $50,000 (U.S.) in common shares on or before third anniversary of the Effective Date;
$70,000 (U.S.) and $70,000 (U.S.) in common shares on or before the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date; and
$70,000 (U.S.) and $90,000 (U.S.) in common shares on or before the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date.
On 20 September 2021, the Company issued 71,200 finder's shares valued at $24,208 in relation to the San Emidio property.
On March 2, 2022, Surge Battery Metals Inc. has amended the property option agreement now dated March 23, 2022, with Paul Lechler, John Van de Sand, David White and Darren Howe, whereby the company may earn an undivided 80- per-cent interest in 16 mineral claims comprising 640 acres located within Nevada's San Emidio desert. These lithium exploration claims, referred to as the Galt claim group, adjoin the company's existing San Emidio desert lithium claims.
The proposed consideration for the undivided 80-per-cent interest in the Galt claim group is as follows:
$20,000 (U.S.) to be paid upon exchange approval; (Paid)
One million vested restricted common shares of Surge to be issued upon exchange approval, which shares shall vest and be released as follows: 25 per cent released upon exchange approval and 25 per cent released each three-
month period thereafter. The shares will be issued pro rata as to 25 per cent to each individual optionor; (issued)
Four million warrants, whereby each warrant will entitle the optionors to purchase one additional common share of Surge with an exercise price of 30 cents per share for a period of five years from exchange approval and vesting on the same schedule as the restricted shares; (issued 25%)
$10,000 (U.S.) each year on the anniversary of exchange approval of the transaction for five years.
All securities issued in connection with the transaction are subject to a four-month-and-a-day hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws.
Expenditure and work commitment
Incur a minimum in Expenditures for exploration and development work on the property of $1 million (U.S.) as follows:
$100,000 (U.S.) of expenditures to be incurred, or caused to be incurred, by the optionee on the property on or before the first anniversary of the effective date;
A cumulative total of $250,000 (U.S.) of expenditures to be incurred, or caused to be incurred, by the optionee on the property on or before the second anniversary of the effective date;
A cumulative total of $450,000 (U.S.) of expenditures to be incurred, or caused to be incurred, by the optionee on the property on or before the third anniversary of the effective date;
A cumulative total of $700,000 (U.S.) of expenditures to be incurred, or caused to be incurred, by the optionee on the property on or before the fourth anniversary of the effective date; and
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Surge Battery Metals Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 18:07:45 UTC.