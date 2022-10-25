Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Surge Battery Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NILI   CA86882X1096

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC.

(NILI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:56 2022-10-25 pm EDT
0.0850 CAD   -5.56%
03:46pSurge Battery Metals (otc : $NILIF) Is Powering Up Ã°Ÿ”‹ Interview With Greg Reimer, President & CEO
AQ
03:46pSurge Battery Metals (otc : $NILIF) Is Powering Up 🔋 Interview With Greg Reimer, President & CEO
EQ
10/20Surge Battery Metals Inc. Expands Land Holdings to Cover Significant Lithium Discovery in Northern Nevada
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surge Battery Metals (OTC: $NILIF) Is Powering Up 🔋 Interview With Greg Reimer, President & CEO

10/25/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
EQS-News: Surge Battery Metals
Surge Battery Metals (OTC: $NILIF) Is Powering Up 🔋 Interview With Greg Reimer, President & CEO

25.10.2022 / 21:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Investor Relations

info@surgebatterymetals.com

Company Website

https://surgebatterymetals.com


Language: English
Company: Surge Battery Metals
United States
ISIN: CA86882X1096
EQS News ID: 1471947

 
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,15 M -1,58 M -1,58 M
Net cash 2021 3,97 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,61 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Reimer President. Chief Executive Officer & Director
Konstantin Lichtenwald Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gordon Jung Independent Director
Robert Allan Culbert Independent Director
William L. MacDonald Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURGE BATTERY METALS INC.-41.94%6
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-25.59%44 379
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 353
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-25.75%35 423
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-33.63%10 195
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.38%7 759