West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that Surge has been recognized as one of the 2024 Top 50 mining companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the strongest companies on TSX Venture Exchange by share price appreciation, trading volume amount, and market capitalization growth.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director commented, "We are honoured to be named among the Top 50 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. This past year has seen Surge significantly advance our high-grade Northern Nevada Lithium Project (NNLP). This recognition serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts of our team members and underscores our commitment to continuing to advance the NNLP and create value for our shareholders."

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters. Widths of the mineralized horizons are at least 400 meters, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm.

Initial assay results from the first hole of the 2023 season (NN2301) had a high of 8070 ppm lithium with an average of 4,067 ppm lithium at a 1,000-ppm cut-off (See news release September 12, 2023). The 2023 drill program expanded the known lithium-rich clay from the current 1,620 meters strike length to more than 3,500 meters and the known width of the mineralization to 950 meters from the previously drill-indicated 400 meters. The 2023 drill program is now completed with all assays received. We will use the winter season to produce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, complete additional metallurgical studies, and prepare for additional exploration of the property in the spring.

