Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) - As global demand for electric vehicles surges, Surge Battery Metals is at the forefront with its Nevada North lithium project. Located in a prime mining district southeast of Elko, the project boasts high-grade lithium clay assets, favorable for conventional extraction processes. With comprehensive plans for further drilling and metallurgical work underway, Surge Battery Metals is poised to play a pivotal role in closing the significant supply-demand gap in the lithium market, essential for the next generation of electric vehicles. This initiative not only enhances their production capacity but also supports sustainable mining practices, crucial for environmental stewardship.





Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF)

https://surgebatterymetals.com/investors/

