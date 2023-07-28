July 28, 2023, Vancouver, British Columbia - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV:SURG) (OTCQX:SRGXF) (Frankfurt:G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report titled "Berg Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment", prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The technical report is in support of the Company'sJune 13, 2023 news releaseannouncing the results of the preliminary economic assessment for the Berg Project located in central British Columbia. The technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.caand on the Company's website atwww.surgecopper.com.

Surge Copper Corp. is a Canadian company that is advancing an emerging critical metals district in a well-developed region of British Columbia, Canada. The Company controls a large, contiguous mineral claim package that hosts multiple advanced porphyry deposits with pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver - metals which are critical inputs to the low-carbon energy transition and associated electrification technologies.

The Company's flagship project is the Berg Project, in which it is earning a 70% interest from Centerra Gold. The Company has announced a PEA on the Berg Project which outlines a large-scale, long-life development project with a simple design and high outputs of critical minerals located in a safe jurisdiction near world class infrastructure. The PEA highlights base case economics including an NPV 8% of C$2.1 billion and an IRR of 20% based on long-term commodity prices of US$4.00/lb copper, US$15.00/lb molybdenum, US$23.00/oz silver, and US$1,800/oz gold. The Berg deposit contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced-stage exploration project containing the Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit-constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred categories.

