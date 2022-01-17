Log in
    SGY   CA86880Y8779

SURGE ENERGY INC.

(SGY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Toronto Stocks Climb; Surge Energy Shares Rise on Dividend, Buyback Plans

01/17/2022 | 12:36pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto are firmly in green territory on Monday midday while U.S. markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In the session, most sectors were up, led by health tech and distribution services, while the process industries sector is the main laggard. Shares in Surge Energy Inc. rose on news that it plans to reinstate its dividend and that it will evaluate the potential for share buybacks.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.80% at 21528.98. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was also ahead, rising 0.85% at 1311.35.

Surge Energy Inc. said it will first reduce its short-term debt with the long-term C$130 million debt facility announced in early December, before looking to resume its shareholder returns-focused business model. Shares rose by 6.1% to C$6.64.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1235ET

Financials
Sales 2021 393 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 378 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2021 304 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 522 M 416 M 417 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SURGE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Surge Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURGE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,26 CAD
Average target price 9,96 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Colborne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jared Ducs Chief Financial Officer
James Murray Pasieka Chairman
Murray Bye Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Leach Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURGE ENERGY INC.41.95%416
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.16.46%4 817
PAREX RESOURCES INC.15.96%2 406
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.2.91%2 040
BERRY CORPORATION12.83%760
ATHABASCA OIL CORPORATION10.08%554