Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Surge Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SURG   US50116D1072

SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.

(SURG)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:56:30 2021-01-25 pm EST
0.1300 USD   -.--%
08:31aSurgePays to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event
AQ
01/12SurgePays Provides Shareholder Update
GL
01/11Surgepays, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SurgePays to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

01/17/2023 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Live video webcast on Thursday, January 19th at 4:00 PM ET

BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced that Brian Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays, will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (www.surgepays.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Investor Relations
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
SURG@mzgroup.us 
561 489 5315


All news about SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.
08:31aSurgePays to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event
AQ
01/12SurgePays Provides Shareholder Update
GL
01/11Surgepays, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or St..
AQ
2022SurgePays Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors
GL
2022SurgePays, Inc. Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors
CI
2022Surgepays, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
202294% of Consumers Consider their Local Independent Grocery Stores Important to their Com..
GL
202294% of Consumers Consider their Local Independent Grocery Stores Important to their Com..
AQ
2022Surgepays, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financi..
AQ
2022SurgePays Announces Closing on $25 Million Senior Credit Facility
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 128 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,73 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78,3 M 78,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surge Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 92,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Brian Cox Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony G. Evers Chief Financial Officer
John Mott Chief Technology Officer
David C. Ansani Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer
David N. Keys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURGE HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%78
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.24%175 804
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.47%150 705
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.37%110 685
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.98%99 756
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.56%60 280