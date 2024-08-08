BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. On the same day, at 5:00 pm ET, management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed on the company's investor relations website at ir.surgepays.com, or by registering at the following link: Second Quarter Financial Results Call.

Telephone access to the call will be available at 877-545-0320 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 973-528-0002 (outside the U.S.). Participant access code is 650138.

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call until August 27, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 877-481-4010 (in the U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (outside the U.S.). Replay passcode is 51057.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and wireless company focused on the underserved. SurgePays technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 11,000 convenience stores to provide prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 260,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

