Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Surgery Partners, Inc.    SGRY

SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.

(SGRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surgery Partners, Inc. Names Patricia A. Maryland, Dr to Board of Directors

03/01/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading provider of surgical services, today announced that Dr. Patricia A. Maryland has been appointed to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors. Dr. Maryland’s appointment, which is effective immediately, will increase the size of Surgery Partners’ Board to nine members.

Dr. Maryland joins the Surgery Partners Board with extensive healthcare experience. Her career in healthcare administration spans 40 years, most recently serving as an executive vice president for Ascension and the president and chief executive officer at Ascension Healthcare, a leading non-profit health system operating more than 2,600 sites of care including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Prior to that, Dr. Maryland held other executive and management positions in the Ascension organization. Dr. Maryland has been a member of over 25 boards in the nonprofit, private, joint venture, and public sectors and has been the recipient of multiple awards, including being named one of the Top 25 COOs in Healthcare in 2017, one of the Top 25 Women in Healthcare in 2017 and 2015 by Modern Healthcare, Woman of the Year in 2014 by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, and one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare also in 2014.

Dr. Maryland received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Alabama State University, Montgomery, and a master’s degree in biostatistics from the University of California, Berkeley. She holds a Doctorate of Public Health from the University of Pittsburgh, concentrating in health services administration and planning.

“We are pleased to welcome Patricia Maryland to our Board of Directors,” said Wayne DeVeydt, Chairman of Surgery Partners’ Board of Directors. “Her impressive leadership experience and expertise in healthcare delivery as well as her patient-centric approach makes her an ideal Board member for Surgery Partners. We look forward to her valuable contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy and pursue our mission of enhancing patient quality of life through partnership.”

“I am honored to be joining the Surgery Partners Board,” added Dr. Maryland. “I look forward to supporting the important role Surgery Partners plays in improving the affordability and accessibility of high-quality surgical care and as the only independent surgical facility operator of national size.”

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Contact:

Surgery Partners Investor Relations
(615) 234-8940
IR@surgerypartners.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.
05:37pSurgery Partners, Inc. Names Patricia A. Maryland, Dr to Board of Directors
GL
02/22SURGERY PARTNERS  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Surgery Partners to $40 From $17..
MT
02/19Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date an..
GL
01/29SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
01/28Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of $226.9 Million Public Offering of..
GL
01/25SURGERY PARTNERS  : Proposes Underwritten Public Offering of Six Million Shares
MT
01/25Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
01/14SURGERY PARTNERS  : 39th Annual J.P, Morgan HealthCare Conference Presentation
PU
01/11SURGERY PARTNERS  : Sees 2020 Revenue in Line With Market Forecast
MT
01/11SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 861 M - -
Net income 2020 -122 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 302 M 2 302 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 8 250
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surgery Partners, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 37,25 $
Last Close Price 39,47 $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Eric Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. Cowhey CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Wayne S. DeVeydt Executive Chairman
D. Matthew Petty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roxanne Womack Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURGERY PARTNERS, INC.36.06%2 302
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.26%46 022
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.34%23 904
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-4.42%13 127
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED9.54%11 594
IHH HEALTHCARE-3.82%10 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ