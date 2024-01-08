Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a national network of surgical facilities and ancillary services. The Company operates through two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its Surgical Facility Services segment includes the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which includes its anesthesia services. Its surgical facilities primarily provide non-emergency surgical procedures across many specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology (GI) and general surgery. Its Ancillary Services segment consists of multi-specialty physician practices. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 146 surgical facilities in the United States, which consists of 127 ASCs and 19 surgical hospitals across 31 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

