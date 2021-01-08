Surgical Innovations : Distalmotion's Dexter Robot receives CE Mark

8 January 2021

Surgical Innovations Group plc

("Surgical Innovations", "SI" or the "Company")

Distalmotion's Dexter Robot receives CE Mark

Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), the designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical technology for minimally invasive surgery ("MIS"), announces that Distalmotion SA, a Swiss-based medical device company providing robotic surgery systems on a transparent and fair per-procedure cost ("Distalmotion"), has received European CE Mark for its 'Dexter' surgical robot. Manufactured in Switzerland, Dexter combines the affordability of laparoscopy with the benefits of robotic surgery to bring simplicity and versatility in minimally invasive surgical care.

Elemental Healthcare Limited, a wholly owned SI subsidiary, has exclusive UK distribution rights for the Dexter Robot.

The European CE mark remains valid in the UK post Brexit.

Adam Power, SI Group Development Director, commented: "The UK minimally invasive surgical robot market has been dominated by a single, expensive and very complex robot for nearly two decades. Dexter is designed to integrate readily into existing laparoscopic procedures and its simplicity and versatility makes robotics accessible for a wider range of procedures. The regulatory approval of the Dexter operating robot now allows the introduction of a disruptive robotic model to UK healthcare. The ease of use, affordability and Swiss manufacturing excellence will be significant factors in the growth opportunity for this new robot."

Michael Friedrich, CEO, Distalmotion said: "Distalmotion are looking forward to some early successes in the important UK market with our partner, Elemental Healthcare. The NHS is especially appropriate for the Dexter strategic model of selling and we already have hospitals that are some way into the process of product acquisition."

