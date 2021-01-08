Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Surgical Innovations Group plc    SUN   GB0004016704

SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/08 05:47:57 am
1.85 GBX   +2.78%
06:08aSURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Distalmotion's Dexter Robot receives CE Mark
PU
01/07SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Future board change
PU
2020SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surgical Innovations : Distalmotion's Dexter Robot receives CE Mark

01/08/2021 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 January 2021

Surgical Innovations Group plc

("Surgical Innovations", "SI" or the "Company")

Distalmotion's Dexter Robot receives CE Mark

Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), the designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical technology for minimally invasive surgery ("MIS"), announces that Distalmotion SA, a Swiss-based medical device company providing robotic surgery systems on a transparent and fair per-procedure cost ("Distalmotion"), has received European CE Mark for its 'Dexter' surgical robot. Manufactured in Switzerland, Dexter combines the affordability of laparoscopy with the benefits of robotic surgery to bring simplicity and versatility in minimally invasive surgical care.

Elemental Healthcare Limited, a wholly owned SI subsidiary, has exclusive UK distribution rights for the Dexter Robot.

The European CE mark remains valid in the UK post Brexit.

Adam Power, SI Group Development Director, commented: "The UK minimally invasive surgical robot market has been dominated by a single, expensive and very complex robot for nearly two decades. Dexter is designed to integrate readily into existing laparoscopic procedures and its simplicity and versatility makes robotics accessible for a wider range of procedures. The regulatory approval of the Dexter operating robot now allows the introduction of a disruptive robotic model to UK healthcare. The ease of use, affordability and Swiss manufacturing excellence will be significant factors in the growth opportunity for this new robot."

Michael Friedrich, CEO, Distalmotion said: "Distalmotion are looking forward to some early successes in the important UK market with our partner, Elemental Healthcare. The NHS is especially appropriate for the Dexter strategic model of selling and we already have hospitals that are some way into the process of product acquisition."

For further information please contact:

Surgical Innovations Group plc

www sigroupplc com

David Marsh, CEO

Tel: 0113 230 7597

Charmaine Day, Co Sec & GFC

N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Tel: 020 7496 3000

Aubrey Powell (Corporate Finance)

Rachel Hayes (Corporate Broking)

Walbrook PR (Financial PR & Investor Relations)

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or si@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne

Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

About Surgical Innovations Group plc

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners. Many of our products in this field are based on a "resposable" concept, in which the products are part re-usable, part disposable, offering a high quality and environmentally responsible solution at a cost that is competitive against fully disposable alternatives.

Elemental also has exclusive UK distribution for a select group of specialist products employed in laparoscopy, bariatric and metabolic surgery, hernia repair and breast reconstruction.

In addition, we design and develop medical devices for carefully selected OEM partners, and have also collaborated with a major UK industrial partner to provide precision engineering solutions to complex problems outside the medical arena.

We aim for our brands to be recognised and respected by healthcare professionals in all major geographical markets in which we operate and provide by development, partnership or acquisition a broad portfolio of cost effective, procedure specific surgical instruments and implantable devices that offer reliable solutions to genuine clinical needs in the operating theatre environment.

The Group currently employs approximately 100 people across two sites in the UK. Product design, engineering and manufacturing are carried out at the SI site in Yorkshire. Commercial activities including marketing, UK distribution and international sales and marketing are based at Elemental Healthcare in Berkshire.

Further information

Further details of the Group's businesses are available on the following websites:

  1. sigroupplc com www surginno com
    www elementalhealthcare co.uk

To receive regular updates by email, please contact si@walbrookpr.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Surgical Innovations Group plc published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:07:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC
06:08aSURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Distalmotion's Dexter Robot receives CE Mark
PU
01/07SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Future board change
PU
2020SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Trading Update
PU
2020SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Change of Auditor
PU
2020SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Product launch for Cellis Breast
PU
2020MEDTRONIC : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
AQ
2020SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Proposed Fundraise
PU
2020SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Postponement of the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
2020SURGICAL INNOVATIONS : Notice of results & trading update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,10 M 8,30 M 8,30 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 2,16 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Surgical Innovations Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David John Marsh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Foster Rogers Non-Executive Chairman
Alex Hogg Operations Director
Michael John McMahon Non-Executive Director
Alistair Henderson Taylor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC9.09%23
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.65%188 868
MEDTRONIC PLC1.33%159 988
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.31%73 772
HOYA CORPORATION-0.91%50 942
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.4.49%42 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ