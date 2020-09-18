Surgical Innovations : Result of Annual General Meeting

18 September 2020

Surgical Innovations Group plc

(the "Company", "SI" or the "Group")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), the designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical technology for minimally invasive surgery, announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

The voting results will be made available on the Meetings and Voting section of Company's website shortly: hiips://www.sigroupplc.com/meetings -and-voting.