Surgical Innovations : Result of Annual General Meeting

18 September 2020
Surgical Innovations Group plc
(the "Company", "SI" or the "Group")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), the designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical technology for minimally invasive surgery, announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
The voting results will be made available on the Meetings and Voting section of Company's website shortly: hiips://www.sigroupplc.com/meetings -and-voting.
|
For further information please contact:
|
|
Surgical Innovations Group plc
|
www sigroupplc com
|
Nigel Rogers, Chairman
|
Tel: 0113 230 7597
|
Charmaine Day, Co Sec & GFC
|
|
N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
|
Tel: 020 7496 3000
|
Aubrey Powell (Corporate Finance)
|
|
Rachel Hayes (Corporate Broking)
|
|
Walbrook PR (Financial PR & Investor Relations)
|
Tel: 020 7933 8780 or si@walbrookpr.com
|
Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne
|
Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303
