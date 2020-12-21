Surgical Innovations : Trading Update

21 December 2020

Surgical Innovations Group plc

("Surgical Innovations", "SI" or the "Company")

Trading update

Improvement in revenues from H1

Demand for elective surgery is building

Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN) the designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical technology for minimally invasive surgery ("MIS"), provides an update on current trading for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Revenues in the second half of the year have recovered in line with management expectations, with Group revenue for the full year now expected to exceed £6 million. Direct gross margins (before manufacturing volume variances) have been maintained at around 44% of revenues. Production recommenced in October to service ongoing customer requirements, and direct costs and overheads continue to be managed under close control, enabling the Company to trade close to the cash breakeven level.

The Company raised equity of £2.05m (net of associated costs) in September 2020 to provide investment capital and additional financial headroom. At 30 November 2020, net cash balances amounted to £3.38m1, an increase of £2.69m since our interim report as at 30 June 2020 (£0.69m).

The Global Healthcare market continues to build some resilience to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with improved pathways for treating patients with Coronavirus enabling elective surgery to resume to some degree in most markets in the second half of 2020. Elective surgery in the NHS, whilst still reduced compared to pre-COVID- 19 levels, has been less impacted by the second wave compared to the first. The USA remains strong despite the well-documentedCOVID-19 situation and we continue to see sales at levels close to those seen last year. APAC has performed well in 2020 despite COVID-19 and is on plan for the year, and the company expect this to be another key area for us in 2021. Europe is still slower to recover than most markets but we are seeing consistent, albeit lower, levels of ordering by key partners.

Whilst the various COVID-19 vaccines are welcome news, it is anticipated that roll out will take some months. Recent developments suggest that it is reasonable to anticipate greater seasonal pressure on beds, and further reductions in elective surgery over the winter. The Company is well positioned to conserve resources during this period of continued subdued demand, and then benefit from an expected recovery, with a return to normalised activity levels towards the end of 2021.

Since the interim results in September 2020, significant progress has been made across various growth initiatives, including: