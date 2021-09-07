Surgical Science Sweden : LapSim Annual Update 2021

Surgical Science is a leading supplier of virtual reality simulators for medical training. Our simulators for laparoscopy and endoscopy are used by medical training centers and institutes worldwide for practice, validation and certification of students, surgeons, and medical doctors.

Headquarters

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Drakegatan 7 A, 3 tr.

412 50 Göteborg, Sweden

Phone:

General Enquiries

+46 31 741 65 60

Sales Enquiries

+46 31 741 65 65

Support

+46 31 741 65 70

Email:

[email protected]

Service & Support

[email protected]