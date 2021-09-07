Surgical Science Sweden : LapSim Annual Update 2021

Surgical Science is a leading supplier of virtual reality simulators for medical training. Our simulators for laparoscopy and endoscopy are used by medical training centers and institutes worldwide for practice, validation and certification of students, surgeons, and medical doctors.
Headquarters
Surgical Science Sweden AB
Drakegatan 7 A, 3 tr.
412 50 Göteborg, Sweden
Phone:
General Enquiries
+46 31 741 65 60
Sales Enquiries
+46 31 741 65 65
Support
+46 31 741 65 70
Email:
[email protected]
Service & Support
[email protected]
Disclaimer
Surgical Science Sweden AB published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:11:02 UTC.