SURGUTNEFTEGAS

(SNGS)
  Report
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

10/06/2020 | 01:25am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

06-Oct-2020 / 07:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i] on certain resolutions

adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

 

 

The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on 05 October 2020.

 

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolution is adopted by 9 votes.

 

Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

 "To dispose of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ordinary and preference shares owned by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC at a price equal to or above their market value."

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 05 October 2020.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 05 October 2020, Minutes No. 2p.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

 
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 85460
EQS News ID: 1139030

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139030&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
