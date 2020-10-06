'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

Information statement[i] on certain resolutions

adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on 05 October 2020.

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolution is adopted by 9 votes.

Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors

"To dispose of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ordinary and preference shares owned by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC at a price equal to or above their market value."

Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 05 October 2020.

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolutions: 05 October 2020, Minutes No. 2p.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312