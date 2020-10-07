'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disposal of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

Information statement[i] on disposal of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

The issuer's full corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "

Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Type of organization where disposal of the issuer's voting shares took place: the issuer.

Disposal target: the issuer's voting shares.

Identifying attributes of the issuer's voting shares: ordinary registered non-documentary shares, international securities identification number (ISIN): RU0008926258, state registration number of the issue of the securities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

Number of the issuer's voting shares disposed by the relevant organization, shares: 1,079,979

Grounds for disposal by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: resolution of the issuer's Board of Directors.

Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer before the disposal of the issuer's voting shares, shares: 1,079,979

Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer after the disposal of the issuer's voting shares, shares: 0

Date of disposal by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: 06.10.2020.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312