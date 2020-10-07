Log in
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disposal of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

10/07/2020 | 01:40am EDT

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disposal of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

07-Oct-2020 / 07:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i] on disposal of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

 

The issuer's full corporate name      
"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "
Surgutneftegas" PJSC

 

Type of organization where disposal of the issuer's voting shares took place: the issuer.

Disposal target: the issuer's voting shares.

Identifying attributes of the issuer's voting shares: ordinary registered non-documentary shares, international securities identification number (ISIN): RU0008926258, state registration number of the issue of the securities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

Number of the issuer's voting shares disposed by the relevant organization, shares: 1,079,979

Grounds for disposal by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: resolution of the issuer's Board of Directors.

Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer before the disposal of the issuer's voting shares, shares: 1,079,979

Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer after the disposal of the issuer's voting shares, shares: 0

Date of disposal by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: 06.10.2020.

 

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: DIS
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 85541
EQS News ID: 1139327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139327&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
