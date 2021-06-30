Log in
    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAS

(SNGS)
  Report
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's equity securities are determined

06/30/2021 | 07:12am EDT
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's equity securities are determined

30-Jun-2021 / 13:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[1] on the date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's equity securities are determined

 

 

Date as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities are determined: 20 July 2021.

 

Rights vested in the issuer's securities in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise these rights are determined:

- the right of holders of ordinary registered shares to receive an annual dividend;

- the right of holders of preference registered shares to receive an annual fixed dividend.

 

Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in relation to which the date is set as of which the persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in such securities are determined

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

 

Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN):

ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258;

preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524.

 

Date and number of the minutes of the annual general shareholders' meeting of the issuer which adopted the resolution about the date of compiling the list of persons entitled to exercise the rights vested in the issuer's securities (the date of compiling the list of holders of the issuer's securities for the purpose of exercising the rights vested in the issuer's securities) or any other resolution being the basis for determining the said date: 30 June 2021, Minutes No. 32.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

Date of the event about which the statement is made: June 30 2021

 

 

[1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 114639
EQS News ID: 1213837

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
