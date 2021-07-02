Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Surgutneftegas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAS

(SNGS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

07/02/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

02-Jul-2021 / 08:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

 

 

Type of the document the text of which is published on the website and the reporting date as of which it is executed:

the list of affiliates as of June 30, 2021.

 

Date when the text of the document is published on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: July 02, 2021.

 

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

Date of the event about which the statement is made: July 02, 2021

 

 
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 114982
EQS News ID: 1214666

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214666&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SURGUTNEFTEGAS
02:37a'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on website disclosure of the list ..
EQ
02:24a'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on website disclosure of the annua..
EQ
07/01SURGUTNEFTEGAS  : Annual report of «Surgutneftegas» PJSC for 2020
PU
07/01'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by ..
EQ
06/30'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on income accrued on the issuer's ..
EQ
06/30'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the date as of which the person..
EQ
06/30'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC  : Information statement on the Issuer's general sharehold..
DJ
06/30'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the Issuer's general sharehold..
EQ
06/22SURGUTNEFTEGAS  : «surgutneftegas» pjsc informs about fraudulent actions
PU
06/15SURGUTNEFTEGAS  : Russia's Surgut sells Aug-loading ESPO at 11-month high premiu..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 017 M - -
Net income 2021 4 569 M - -
Net cash 2021 43 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,17x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 17 720 M 17 746 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,17x
Nbr of Employees 113 000
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart SURGUTNEFTEGAS
Duration : Period :
Surgutneftegas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURGUTNEFTEGAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 0,86 $
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladislav Georgievich Barankov First Deputy Director General-Finance & Taxation
Vladimir Petrovich Erokhin Chairman
Ivan Kalistratovich Dinichenko Independent Director
Georgy Rashitovich Mukhamadeyev Independent Director
Valery Nikolaevich Egorov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURGUTNEFTEGAS0.91%18 597
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 876 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC19.45%159 941
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED57.50%146 321
TOTALENERGIES SE9.80%125 422
GAZPROM33.34%90 921