'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

Information statement on website disclosure of the list of affiliates by

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Type of the document the text of which is published on the website and the reporting date as of which it is executed:

the list of affiliates as of June 30, 2021.

Date when the text of the document is published on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: July 02, 2021.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

Date of the event about which the statement is made: July 02, 2021