    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAS

(SNGS)
Surgutneftegas : Statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the Issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

05/13/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Информация о существенном факте (событии, действии), затрагивающем финансово-хозяйственную деятельность эмитента

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

INN 8602060555

Statement[footnoteRef:1] of a significant fact [1: This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.]

on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda

1. General information

1.1. The issuer's full corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

1.2. The issuer's abbreviated corporate name

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC

1.3. The issuer's location

Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1

1.4. The issuer's OGRN code

1028600584540

1.5. The issuer's taxpayer identification number (INN)

8602060555

1.6. The issuer's unique code as assigned by the registering authority

00155-A

1.7. Website used by the issuer to disclose information

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312;

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/

1.8. Date of the event about which the statement is made

13.05.2021

2. Information content

2.1. Date when the chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 13 May 2021.

2.2. Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 18 May 2021.

2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors:

1. Preliminary approval of the annual report, review of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020, audit opinion and the Auditing Committee's report, the annual report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, review of the Board of Directors' performance evaluation report.

2. Review of proposed distribution of profit and loss of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020, including recommendations for the shareholders regarding the size, form, and procedure for payment of dividends on shares of each category, as well as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined.

3. Nomination of the auditor.

4. Approval of draft resolutions proposed to the annual general shareholders' meeting, the form and text of ballot papers, the scope of information (materials) to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting.

2.4. Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer's securities:

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN):

- ordinary: 10100155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258.

- preference:20100155-А dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524.

3. Signature

3.1. Director General

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov

3.2. Date 13 May 2021 STAMP

Disclaimer

OAO Surgutneftegas published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 11:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
